US embassy announces new process to reduce the waiting time for visa interview appointments

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission to Pakistan announced on Tuesday that it has initiated a three-way process aimed at expediting the process of visa appointments for Pakistani nationals while reducing visa appointment wait times due to the highest-ever demand.

“Demand for US visas is the highest it has ever been. We are processing more visa applications than ever before and are working hard to bring down visa appointment wait times. Today, the US Mission to Pakistan is proud to announce three ways we are working to meet unprecedented demand,” the embassy announced in a statement.

First, it stated that the US Mission has expedited thousands of non-immigrant visa appointments, adding that more than 10,000 Pakistani visa applicants originally scheduled for 2024 at the US Consulate General in Karachi are receiving notice that their appointments have been rescheduled in 2023, some as early as next week.

“If you have a visa appointment in the next few months at the US Consulate General in Karachi, please check your e-mail and log-in to your account at our website, ustraveldocs.com/pk, to confirm your expedited appointment time,” the embassy further advised the applicants.

Second, it further stated that to create added flexibility for Pakistani travellers, visa applicants can rebook appointments at either the Consulate General in Karachi or the US Embassy in Islamabad — whichever works best for them. “Our hope is that this will allow applicants more freedom and flexibility to find a convenient date, time, and location,” it added.

Third, starting September 25, the US Consulate General Karachi will begin accepting new interview waiver applications for some applicants who have previously been issued US visas.

It added that the applicants can check ustraveldocs.com/pk to determine whether they are eligible, print out a confirmation letter, and submit their application materials to a drop box without the need for an appointment.

It stated that the US Embassy in Islamabad is already accepting interview waiver applications for qualified applicants.

“Taken together, these steps demonstrate how deeply the United States values the relationship between our two countries. Our goal is to facilitate legitimate travel to the United States as quickly and efficiently as possible – because we know how important it is to stay connected with family, to strengthen business ties, study, and make cultural connections with the United States,” it added.

The embassy also advised the applicants to visit ustraveldocs.com/pk or reach out to the Non-Immigrant Visa Call Center for help at +92-21-111-234-111 for further details.

