Pakistan’s fashion heavyweights all set to begin exhibits in Dubai this week

Pakistan’s fashion heavyweights are converging in Dubai, set to hold a series of trunk shows and independent exhibits, showcasing fashion and accessories in time for the upcoming wedding season and the Indian festival of Diwali.

Curated trunk shows have become popular of late, providing a platform to Pakistani designers to showcase their talent to a new roster of clientele in Dubai – negating the need for an independent storefront. It also provides a ground for Indian craft to be on display, where Pakistani clients can have easier access.

Among those exhibiting are fashion stalwarts Sana Safinaz, Misha Lakhani, Nida Azwer among others.

Below is a list of upcoming shows all set to unfold this month in the glitzy gulf city.

SoPritti: September 22-23

This trunk show is all set to bring together Indian and Pakistani designers for its seasonal ‘Wedding Festive’ edit.

To be held at the conveniently located Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the event will bring to Dubai Pret-wear and formal couture pieces by Sana Safinaz, Shamaeel Ansari and many more.

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, 10am - 8pm (local time)

Misha Lakhani: September 23

This Karachi and Lahore based Ready To Wear and bridal couture brand is popular for its fusion eastern and western cuts. It is now all set to exhibit its Couture and Ready to Wear pieces in Dubai, during a one-day solo trunk show.

On display will be the latest bridal couture collection for the upcoming festive season.

Location: Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumana Ballroom, 11am - 7pm

Curated by Zahraa: September 23

Begun by socialite and entrepreneur Zahraa Assad Saifullah, this will be the second iteration of her multi-brand South Asian exhibit. The first iteration brought together a selection spanning Faraz Manan and Sana Safinaz alongside Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and more.

The current selection will debut as a ‘Festive Edit’ and will include a selection of Pakistani and Indian couturiers as well as jewelry and accessories. Nida Azwer and Delphi, as well as up-and-coming designers like Haute Form are all set to exhibit.

Location: Metropolitan Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 10am - 7pm

Boulevard One: September 30

This collective, which already maintains a retail store in the Design District, will be holding a trunk show called ‘The Festive Boutique’ bringing together a wide array of Pakistani designer such as Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), Farah Talib Aziz, Maheen Khan, Deepak Perwani and more.

They will also be showcasing local accessory brands such as Allure by MHT, Ara Handcrafted and more.

Location: Address Skyview Hotel, Ballroom, 10am - 7pm

The Collective: October 6-7

An exclusively curated luxury show, this collective will bring their ‘Festive Edition’ showcasing up-and-coming designers as well as established ones to showcase accessories, jewelry as well as fashion.

Expect contemporary pieces from Indian design houses such as Kavya Singh, Ekaya and more. Pakistani stationary designer Mahjabeen Obaid will be showcasing her luxe stationary – Mahj Design Studio at the 2-day show.

Location: Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, 10am - 8pm

September marks the beginning of the events season in the gulf, with plenty brand activations, openings and launches on the horizon, as the weather begins to temper.

Italian luxury jeweler Bulgari is celebrating 75 years of the ‘Serpenti’ emblem, with immersive exhibitions showcasing its history at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) – with the help of Emirati artists – until September 24.

Also this week, Valentino celebrated the launch of their new Black Tie collection with a dinner at the Dubai Opera.