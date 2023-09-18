BAFL 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.94%)
BIPL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.56%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.12%)
CNERGY 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.37%)
DGKC 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.84%)
FABL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HBL 95.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUBC 83.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.53%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.59%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
MLCF 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
OGDC 95.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 85.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.32%)
PPL 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.55%)
PRL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.55%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
UNITY 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 9.5 (0.21%)
BR30 16,301 Increased By 66.9 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.2 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,114 Increased By 22.5 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French interior minister to talk migration in Rome Monday

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2023 02:12pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

PARIS: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he would visit Rome on Monday to discuss migration, after a week of mass arrivals on the Italian island of Lampedusa drew a European response.

France wants to “help Italy to secure its borders” as one of the European Union’s main countries of arrival for migrants crossing from North Africa, Darmanin told broadcaster Europe1 when he announced the trip for later in the day.

Darmanin’s office said he would meet his Italian counterpart, Matteo Piantedosi.

China hits out at German FM’s ‘dictator’ Xi comment

Some 8,500 people arrived on Lampedusa on 199 boats between Monday and Wednesday last week, according to figures from United Nations body the International Organization for Migration, prompting European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to travel there Sunday to announce an emergency action plan.

The mass movement has stoked the immigration debate in France, where political parties in the country’s hung parliament are wrangling over a draft law governing new arrivals.

“There cannot be the message to people arriving on our (European) shores that they will be welcomed whatever happens”, Darmanin said, promising to project “firmness” in Rome.

“We have to apply European rules” on receiving people and distributing them among EU member states, he added, after Germany suspended transfers of migrants from Italy over alleged breaches by Rome.

“If there are asylum seekers eligible for asylum, who are persecuted for political reasons, of course they are refugees. And in those cases, France… as it has always done, can welcome those people,” Darmanin said.

But “60 percent” of arrivals “come from countries like Ivory Coast, Guinea or The Gambia… with no humanitarian issues”, he added.

“We have to protect the EU’s external borders and, above all, look into asylum requests immediately, and send people back to their country when they’re not eligible.”

France is expected to face a call from Pope Francis for greater tolerance towards migrants later this week during a high-profile visit to Mediterranean city Marseille, where the pontiff will meet President Emmanuel Macron and celebrate mass for tens of thousands in a stadium.

Francis called on Sunday for “putting human dignity and real people, especially those most in need, in first place”.

European Union French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin International Organization for Migration mission

Comments

1000 characters

French interior minister to talk migration in Rome Monday

Intra-day update: rupee sees further gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival surges 29.3% in first two weeks of Sept: PCGA

Pakistan’s REER index down 1.6% MoM in August, now stands at 90.1

Going green: Lucky Cement says it will install 37.6MW renewable energy projects

Alibaba tells Erdogan it plans to invest $2 billion in Turkiye

Future of Discos: Govt advised to take stakeholders into confidence

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Read more stories