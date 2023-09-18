BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.74%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.53%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
DGKC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
FABL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FCCL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HBL 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.58%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.65%)
OGDC 95.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
PIOC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PPL 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.55%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
SSGC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPLP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 7.5 (0.16%)
BR30 16,303 Increased By 69.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,814 Increased By 60.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,115 Increased By 23.6 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia says China to increase imports of Malaysian palm oil

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 11:12am

KUALA LUMPUR: China will increase its imports of Malaysian palm oil by 250,000 metric tons a year, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar’s announcement was made after he witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Malaysian palm oil firm Sime Darby Oils International Ltd and China’s Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group, Bernama said.

The deal would also see the two firms develop a refined palm oil and fats distribution and trading centre in Qinzhou, China, according to Bernama.

Palm oil logs second weekly drop weighed by higher inventory

“This is a perpetual agreement with China, which is a huge achievement for the parties involved,” Anwar was quoted as saying at the signing, part of his one-day visit to a regional trade event in Nanning, China.

China Anwar Ibrahim India's palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia says China to increase imports of Malaysian palm oil

Intra-day update: rupee sees further gain against US dollar

Full court hears pleas against Supreme Court Act, proceedings to be streamed live

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

Read more stories