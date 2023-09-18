BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) has warned the GoP on not honouring its commitment of due payment to power generation plants established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A “displeasure” letter from M/s Sinosure has landed in Islamabad at a time when the caretaker Government is under pressure to renegotiate “expensive PPAs” signed with Chinese power projects.

A Senate Panel has sought details of investments made by Chinese companies in the power plants.

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

M/s Sinosure is state-owned policy insurance company which resolutely implements the decisions and plans of the state, and plays a positive role in supporting joint efforts to advance “the Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI).

According to a letter from M/s Sinosure: “Starting from 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor became the flagship project under the BRI, making Pakistan one of the most visible partners in the BRI. With the project smoothly progressing and trade booming, CPEC is now promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and contributing to the betterment of the Pakistani people.

The most critical and reliable power plant in Pakistan, Port Qasim Power Plant, was inaugurated in 2017, marking the first batch of primary energy projects under CPEC to start generating electricity. Currently this Power Plant is capable of providing clean and cheap electricity to about 4 million Pakistani families, which significantly alleviates the issue of power shortages in Pakistan. It can not succeed without PPIB’s strong support and active participation in this project.

“As the insurer of Port Qasim Power Plant, we are highly concerned about the current operational status of the plant. Due to the foreign exchange constraints imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and delayed payments on electricity bills, the project currently owe large amount of funds to the coal supplier and faces business struggles,” said, Zhou Jin, Director Business Division One Strategic Client Department One Sinosure, in his letter to Managing Director PPIB.

M/s Sinosure requested the GoP that an agreement be reached between PPIB, CPPA-G and the project, to resolve the capacity payment difficulties. Furthermore, both entities support on electricity bills is crucial to the operation of the project, as well as, timely repayment of loans and insurance liability.

“Ensure the timely payment of electricity bills and the regular repayment of the debt service and the sustainable operating ability of the project,” said Zhou Jin.

In June 2023, CHIC Pak Power (Private) Company Limited (CPPCL) had revealed at a public hearing at NEPRA that M/s Sinosure has reduced its coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70 per cent from 95 per cent and banks are now asking for 25 per cent coverage from third party.

In early months of current year, Port Qasim Electric Power (Pvt.) Co (PQEPC) had informed the government that both its units of 1320 MW are about to shut down due to the default of the government’s obligations. The coal supplier has stopped shipments after January 2023 due to outstanding foreign exchange requests with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The shortage of coal has caused significant financial strain for the company, resulting in a shutdown of both units and capacity payment deductions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP CPEC Chinese companies power plants PPIB Senate panel CPPA-G PQEPC PPAs Sinosure CPEC power plants caretaker government Sinosure payments

Comments

1000 characters

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

New CJP forms full court to hear pleas against SC Act

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Law of precedent: Lower fora bound to follow decision of higher appellate, admits FBR

Read more stories