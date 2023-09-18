Govt urged to simplify taxation system

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi urged the government and Federal Board of Revenue to take further steps to simplify the taxation system.

Addressing at a awareness seminar on ‘Tax Management System and E-filing of Returns’ jointly organized by SCCI and Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, FBR at the chamber house, Ijaz Afridi called for broadening of existing tax base and bringing more people under net instead of further burdening the taxpayers.

He viewed traders’ are backbone for the country’s economy so they should be facilitated, especially simplifying the taxation system for them, which would help to achieve the set revenue collection for the fiscal year.

During the training session, Deputy Commissioner, RTO Peshawar Riaz Ahmad and IT expert Asif Ali Shah informed the participants regarding reforms in the existing taxation system that had been made by FBR, particularly bringing more ease in submission of returns through the E-filing system.

RTO officials said prosperity and development of the business community was a guarantee of economic stability.

They added that the country could only run through support of the business community, therefore, possible steps being taken to facilitate them and brought simplification in the taxation system.

Riaz Ahmad said FBR was an earning institute for the country, which has conducted actions for collection of taxes under the relevant laws. He clarified that it doesn’t mean that FBR took actions to add to the miseries of the taxpayers.

The senior official said RTO Peshawar was providing services to taxpayers under a one-window operation. Riaz Ahmad said the country’s economic prosperity depends on collection of revenue through taxes. He urged the participants that they should create awareness about FBR that this institution only carried out actions for tax-collection according to relevant laws and collection of other taxes by various federal and provincial authorities didn’t come into ambit of FBR.

Later, the RTO Peshawar IT expert, Asif Ali Shah through his comprehensive multi-media presentation briefed participants regarding reforms in taxation system and procedure for E-filing of returns.

Other speakers include SCCI executive members Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Qurat Ul Ain, Waqar Ahmad and Naeem Butt, Aftab Iqbal, Ihsanullah, Saddar Gul, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Aqib Khan; Shahrukh also spoke on the occasion and gave number of suggestions for bringing reforms in existing taxation system.

Earlier, SCCI acting Chief Ijaz Afridi thanked RTO Peshawar for organizing such an informative session on tax management system and E-filing of returns. He hoped that the training session would be beneficial for the traders’ community and remove difficulties in filing returns.

