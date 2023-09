LAHORE: A reception dinner was hosted by the Pakistani Ambassador in the honor of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in Beijing. Official delegation of the Punjab government was warmly welcomed by the Pakistani Ambassador Moin-ul- Haque on reaching the Embassy.

CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on this occasion outlined that we are endeavoring to attain the target of durable progress in Punjab by benefitting from the experiences of China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023