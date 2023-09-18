PSO inaugurates aircraft refuelling facility at Quetta airport

KARACHI: In a landmark achievement, PSO has reached a remarkable milestone by inaugurating its state-of-the-art aircraft refuelling facility at the Quetta International Airport situated in the heart of Balochistan, the capital and largest city of the province.

The auspicious occasion was graced by the General Manager Aviation, Marine & Exports, PSO, Syed Khawar Abbas Jillani as the chief guest, along with other dignitaries including, Malik Mazhar Hussain APM - Quetta, representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the vigilant guardians of the Airport Security Force (ASF), local luminaries, and revered officials from both organizations.

PSO is proud to have the largest footprint in the aviation business, a feat magnified by the addition of the Quetta airport to our portfolio. Going beyond Quetta, PSO has also taken on the Operations & Management of the Sukkur and Nawabshah Airports, significantly expanding our Jet fuel operations to cover an impressive 14 airports nationwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Khawar Abbas Jillani expressed his sentiments, “PSO has over 40 years of refuelling aircrafts experience and has always supported Pakistan’s aviation industry”. He emphasized that the airport is well connected to the local cities and international destinations through Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as well as Fly Dubai and Air Arabia.

