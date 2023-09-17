BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Sep 17, 2023
Ukraine says its forces take control of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut

AFP Published September 17, 2023 Updated September 17, 2023 10:27pm

KYIV: Ukrainian authorities on Sunday announced that Kyiv's forces had retaken Klishchiivka, a tactically important town south of Bakhmut.

"Klishchiivka was cleared of Russians," Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the Ukrainian military's ground forces, said on social media.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, added: "Klishchiivka is Ukraine. I am grateful to the soldiers for the de-occupation of Ukrainian land."

Ukraine troops capture eastern village of Andriivka, military says

Klishchiivka, which was home to several hundred people before Moscow invaded last year, was captured by Russian troops in January.

The announcement came after Ukraine's armed forces said on Friday that the village of Andriivka, also located south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, had been retaken.

A day later, Russia denied its forces had been pushed out of the frontline village.

Kyiv began pushing back against Moscow's forces in the south and east of the country in June after building up Western weapons and recruiting assault battalions.

Bakhmut, a city that was once home to around 70,000 people, was captured by Russian forces in May following one of the longest and bloodiest battles of Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian forces, however, almost immediately began pushing back around the northern and southern flanks of the city and have been posting incremental gains.

