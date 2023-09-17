US diplomat visits IPP chairman’s secretariat in Lahore

LAHORE: The Chief of the American Consulate for Political and Economic Affairs, Nicholas Katsikis, visited Chairman Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s (IPP) Secretariat on Saturday.

During his visit, he met with former provincial ministers Noman Langrial, Murad Ras and IPP Additional Secretary General Aoun Chaudhry.

The senior member of the American Consulate discussed various issues in the meeting with the IPP leaders.

During his meeting with the US diplomat, Aoun Chaudhary told him that the IPP would introduce such programs for the youth which no party could ever have introduced so far.