BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
SGX iron ore set for best week in 3 months

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

MANILA: Iron ore futures rose on Friday, with the Singapore benchmark on track for its biggest weekly gain since June, buoyed by China’s move to bolster economic stimulus efforts even as the country’s steel output shrank in August.

Benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) rose as much as 1.8% to $122.80 per metric ton, its strongest since March 17. For the week, it has risen around 8%, its highest since the week ended June 9.

The steelmaking ingredient’s most-traded January contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed as much as 2.2% to hit a contract-high of 877.50 yuan ($120.90) per ton.

China’s central bank on Thursday said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year to boost liquidity - the latest in a series of stimulus measures, including steps to support a struggling domestic property sector.

The reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratio demonstrates China’s resolve to boost market confidence, Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

“We should closely track the market opportunities brought about by macroeconomic policies and the intensity of raw material replenishment in the coming winter,” they said.

Adding to the upbeat mood, data showed China’s industrial output and retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected in August. Analysts, however, said the likely official directive to limit this year’s steel output in top producer China to 2022 levels could curb iron ore prices in coming weeks.

China’s crude steel output in August fell a sharper-than-expected 4.8% from the previous month, as some steel mills scaled back production amid shrinking margins.

Steel benchmarks in Shanghai rose, with rebar up by 1.3%, as of 0330 GMT, hot-rolled coil by 1%, wire rod by 0.4%, and stainless steel by 0.9%. Coking coal and coke on the Dalian exchange climbed 2% and 1.4%, respectively.

