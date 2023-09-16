BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
BIPL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.11%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.43%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.08%)
PAEL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.58%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.46%)
PPL 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.93%)
TRG 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By 15.8 (0.34%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 98.3 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

DC vows to resolve environmental issues stemming from KATI

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner Syed Jawad Muzaffar has pledged to review and strategise solutions for the problems identified by industrialists, especially with regard to environmental issues stemming from the Korangi Industrial Area.

He emphasised the activation of the District Facilitation Committee and expediting mutual consultation to swiftly address the challenges faced by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) members.

He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome from KATI and assured the business community that their concerns would be addressed as a priority.

He acknowledged the vital role that industrialists and businessmen played in Pakistan’s development and prosperity. Additionally, he encouraged the promotion of tree planting campaigns along green belts to enhance the district’s aesthetics.

President of KATI, Faraz-ur-Rehman, emphasised the need for concerted efforts to transform the district into an ideal industrial zone during a luncheon held in honor of the newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner, Syed Jawad Muzaffar.

Amid ongoing economic challenges, KATI has been actively engaging with public issues and advocating for improvements in the industrial sector. President Faraz-ur-Rehman expressed his commitment to working closely with Deputy Commissioner Syed Jawad Muzaffar to promote development and prosperity in the industrial area, building on the support received from the former deputy commissioner.

President Faraz-ur-Rehman highlighted the importance of the cottage industry, stating that it serves as the backbone of any economy.

Zubair Chhaya, Patron-in-Chief of KATI, expressed concerns about unfavorable business conditions and the lack of coordination within institutions. He cited encroachment in the Korangi industrial area as a major issue and called for immediate resolution. Additionally, he noted that roadside hotels had become hubs for criminal activities, contributing to a rise in street crimes.

CEO of KITE Limited, Zahid Saeed, recognised the potential of the Korangi Industrial Zone and the efforts of KATI to enhance the area’s aesthetics. He emphasised the urgent need for an urban forest along the Malir Expressway.

During the event, KATI members, including former chairmen Farhan-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Umer Rehan, Saleem-uz-Zaman, and others, engaged in discussions with the deputy commissioner, presenting their concerns and suggestions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KATI Faraz ur Rehman environmental issues Syed Jawad Muzaffar

Comments

1000 characters

DC vows to resolve environmental issues stemming from KATI

KIBOR plummets on policy rate decision

Caretaker govt raises petrol price by another Rs26.02, takes it to Rs331.38 per litre

Interim govt pursuing PSM revival plan, Senate panel told

Remittance schemes: Rs20bn out of Rs80bn allocation released to SBP: minister

Jul-Aug textile group exports down 9.49pc to $2.766bn YoY

PM likely to meet IMF MD on UNGA sidelines

Accountability law amendments struck down: SC restores cases against public office-holders

Talks under way with WB, ADB to sort out issues pertaining to Discos, says energy minister

Immovable properties: FBR issues guidelines for taxpayers

Dasu transmission line contract given clean chit by World Bank

Read more stories