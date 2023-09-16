DC vows to resolve environmental issues stemming from KATI

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner Syed Jawad Muzaffar has pledged to review and strategise solutions for the problems identified by industrialists, especially with regard to environmental issues stemming from the Korangi Industrial Area.

He emphasised the activation of the District Facilitation Committee and expediting mutual consultation to swiftly address the challenges faced by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) members.

He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome from KATI and assured the business community that their concerns would be addressed as a priority.

He acknowledged the vital role that industrialists and businessmen played in Pakistan’s development and prosperity. Additionally, he encouraged the promotion of tree planting campaigns along green belts to enhance the district’s aesthetics.

President of KATI, Faraz-ur-Rehman, emphasised the need for concerted efforts to transform the district into an ideal industrial zone during a luncheon held in honor of the newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner, Syed Jawad Muzaffar.

Amid ongoing economic challenges, KATI has been actively engaging with public issues and advocating for improvements in the industrial sector. President Faraz-ur-Rehman expressed his commitment to working closely with Deputy Commissioner Syed Jawad Muzaffar to promote development and prosperity in the industrial area, building on the support received from the former deputy commissioner.

President Faraz-ur-Rehman highlighted the importance of the cottage industry, stating that it serves as the backbone of any economy.

Zubair Chhaya, Patron-in-Chief of KATI, expressed concerns about unfavorable business conditions and the lack of coordination within institutions. He cited encroachment in the Korangi industrial area as a major issue and called for immediate resolution. Additionally, he noted that roadside hotels had become hubs for criminal activities, contributing to a rise in street crimes.

CEO of KITE Limited, Zahid Saeed, recognised the potential of the Korangi Industrial Zone and the efforts of KATI to enhance the area’s aesthetics. He emphasised the urgent need for an urban forest along the Malir Expressway.

During the event, KATI members, including former chairmen Farhan-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Umer Rehan, Saleem-uz-Zaman, and others, engaged in discussions with the deputy commissioner, presenting their concerns and suggestions.

