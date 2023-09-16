Dr Huma Baqai’s book on foreign affairs launched

KARACHI: Advisor to National Command Authority General Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (retd) has said that Saudi Arabia's investment of 25 billion US dollars will be important for the Green Pakistan Project.

Addressing a book launching ceremony of Dr Huma Baqai titled “Kharja Umoor Mein Mushtarka Kavishen Aur Qaumi Salamti Ki Policy” (Joint Efforts in Foreign Affairs and National Security Policy) here at the DHA Suffa University; he hailed Dr Huma Baqai for her ‘excellent grip’ on the foreign matters. “Dr. Huma Baqai is very familiar with the international affairs as her articles and columns contain very important information on foreign policy,” General Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (retd) said.

He added that the author had also has included her 40 articles in the book in which the importance of diplomacy, its nuances and characteristics were described. He said that the disputes between world powers, and their causes were also discussed in the book.

Speaking on the global political scenario, General Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (retd) said that the United States of America wanted to be the only world power to enforce its monopoly. He said that on the other hand, the China also wanted to expand its influence through the One Road One Belt Initiative.

“The alliance of China and Russia is challenging the American supremacy,” he viewed. He added that China and Russia were trying to expand their influence through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other regional organizations.

He said that Dr. Huma Baqai had mentioned in great details the positions of the countries involved in global and regional conflicts and also highlighted the importance of ongoing mutual trade between these countries.

Senator Javed Jabbar in his address said that the foreign policy and diplomatic relations of each region were according to the conditions and regional conflicts there.

“On the one hand, the supremacy war between America and China is underway but on the other hand, billions of dollars trade is also going on between the two countries. China exports goods to America three times as much as America exports to China,” the Senator added.

Senator Javed Jabbar said that India is trying to become an important ally of America but the strategic importance of Pakistan is unquestionable.

Dr Khalida Ghous said that Pakistan must not offer an apologetic attitude to the international community in foreign affairs especially with India. She said that the Indian government had openly violated the Geneva Convention on the issue of Occupied Kashmir and by suspending Article 370 and 35-A of its own constitution, it has deviated from international norms. “Pakistan should take strong and concrete stand on the matter,” she added.

Pakistan’s Former Ambassador to Russia and Cuba and Executive Director International Strategic Studies Sindh Qazi M Khalilullah also hailed the author and said that the manner in which Dr. Huma Baqai mentioned regional and global conflicts in the book, it was very informative for the readers.

“Dr Huma Baqai has penned down the important world events from 2018 to 2022 including withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and its effects on the region. The relationship between India and Pakistan has also been mentioned in the book,” he added.

Akram Sehgal, Analyst on defense and international affairs said that it was impossible for the American forces to leave the Afghan war without Pakistan's help. He said that the Afghan rulers managed to gain a foothold with the support of Pakistan. “We have to formulate the same foreign policy under the national interest,” he added. He said that Pakistan had been sheltering Afghan refugees for the past 40 years.

Vice Chancellor DHA Suffa University Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal Haque said that Dr. Huma Baqai is an expert on international affairs as she mentioned the world events from 2018 to 2022 in her articles and then included the articles in the book. In the modern world, foreign policy is closely related to a strong economy and Dr. Huma Baqai had mentioned it in great detail,” the Vice Chancellor added while terming the book a wealth of global knowledge.

Dr Huma Baqai thanked all the guests especially General Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (retd), Qazi M. Khalilullah, her teacher Dr. Khalida Ghous, Dr. Qaiser Bengali, Senator Javed Jabbar, Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal Haque, former Governor Sindh General Moinuddin Haider (Retd), Chairman Rabita Forum International and Senior Journalist Nusrat Mirza, and Senior Journalist Mazhar Abbas. She said that all the guests and participants honored her by participating in the event. She said that more events for the launch of her book will also be held.

