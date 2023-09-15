BAFL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
Technology

WhatsApp denies report that the platform is exploring ads

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2023 10:39am

WhatsApp’s top head on Friday denied a Financial Times report that said the Meta Platforms owned messaging platform was exploring advertisements as it sought to boost revenue.

“This @FT story is false. We aren’t doing this,” WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said in a post on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

The FT report said that teams at Meta have been discussing whether to show ads in lists of conversations with contacts on the WhatsApp chat screen, but no final decisions had been made.

India’s women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

Meta is also deliberating whether to charge a subscription fee to use the app ad-free, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

FT also said many company insiders were against the move.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

