Multiple domains: COAS extends support to Turkish land forces

ISLAMABAD: COAS General Syed Asim Munir, on his official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, said Pakistan and Türkiye have strong brotherly relations and Pakistan Army is always willing to extend full support to the Turkish Land Forces in multiple domains.

The visit is part of the high-level mutual visits by both the brotherly countries to enhance the historic diplomatic and military ties.

During the visit, the COAS called on Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Republic of Türkiye, Foreign and Defence Ministers, Commander of Turkish General Staff and Commanders of Turkish Land and Air forces.

During the meetings, the COAS emphasised enhancing defence collaboration and training cooperation.

The COAS appreciated the Turkish Military’s efforts for maintaining peace and stability in the region and also praised the standards of operational readiness of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Turkish leaders acknowledged the efforts extended by Pakistan Army Engineers who worked along with the NDMA teams during the unfortunate earthquake that hit Türkiye in February this year.

The COAS visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Ankara to pay homage to the great leader and laid floral wreath in his honour.

The COAS, later, visited the Turkish Land Forces Headquarters, where on his arrival he was given a warm welcome and was presented with the Guard of Honour.

The COAS was also conferred with the Legion of Merit by the Minister of Defence and Commander Turkish Land Forces in recognition of his services towards promoting defence relations between the two countries.

During the ceremony, the COAS highlighted, “Pakistan and Türkiye have strong brotherly relations which have always stood the test of time. Pakistan Army is always willing to extend full support to the Turkish Land Forces in multiple domains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023