People with disabilities: NBP donates Rs5m to NOWPDP

Published 14 Sep, 2023

KARACHI: Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), recently made a visit to the Head Office of the Network of Organisations Working for People with Disabilities, Pakistan (NOWPDP). During his visit, he presented the organisation with a donation of Rs 5 million to support a wide range of services and training initiatives.

This contribution reflects NBP’s commitment to NOWPDP’s noble mission of fostering an inclusive society and empowering individuals with disabilities (PWDs). NOWPDP, which was founded in 2008, has a multi-faceted approach to advancing disability inclusion.

Their focus areas encompass identity recognition, welfare support, educational advancement, skill development, and economic empowerment for PWDs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

