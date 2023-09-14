GB’s communication: PM orders infrastructure development

HUNZA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a strategy to reconstruct and improve the communication infrastructure of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister in a meeting with socio-political leaders of Hunza and visit to Hunar Kohn project of Karakorum Area Development Organization (KADO), assured early resolution of electricity-related issues faced by the region.

The delegation apprised the prime minister of the issues pertaining to demand and supply of electricity in Hunza, allocation of additional seats for Hunza in the GB Assembly in proportion to the population and other matters.

The prime minister instructed for formulation of a strategy for generation of electricity in coordination with the power sector.

The GB’s political leadership briefed the prime minister about the challenges confronting the tourism sector of the region.

They requested the prime minister to order establishment of aerial connectivity with different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Prime Minister Kakar directed the GB chief secretary to utilise all-out resources for early resolution of the issues.

The prime minister also visited the digital hub at KADO’s Hunar Kohn project and rehabilitation center for the special persons. He lauded the KADO’s services for the welfare of local population.