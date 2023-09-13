BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
DGKC 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
OGDC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.75%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
PIOC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
PPL 73.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.4%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.28%)
SSGC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.54%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 13.8 (0.3%)
BR30 16,197 Increased By 55.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 45,673 Increased By 164.5 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,113 Increased By 49.6 (0.31%)
Haaland’s 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 10:12am

Erling Haaland notched his 25th goal in 26 international appearances to help Norway to a 2-1 win over Georgia on Tuesday that kept their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive.

The 23-year-old striker struck on 25 minutes before captain Martin Odegaard doubled their lead eight minutes later as the home side dominated the match at Oslo’s Ullevaal stadium.

However, with Norway needing all three points to remain in the hunt for one of the two qualifying spots from Group A, Budu Zivzivadze rattled the home side’s nerves by pulling a goal back for Georgia in stoppage time.

Norway manager Stale Solbakken said his side posed a bigger threat as the game wore on. “A slightly slow start, but at the same time we had full control. They laid very low and closed well. Then we gradually became more and more dangerous,” he added.

“We have full control for a long time before they scored a little out of nothing.” Norway are third after five matches in the group, eight points behind leaders Scotland and two behind Spain, who have played one game fewer.

Norway Erling Haaland Euro 2024 qualification

