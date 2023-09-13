US does not support any political party in Pakistan: State Dept

WASHINGTON: The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the United States does not support any political party in Pakistan.

According to media reports, the spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller responded to question regarding a meeting between the US Ambassador and ECP chief.

Mathew Miller said that he repeatedly cleared the stance of US on general election in Pakistan saying that the US does not support any political party in Pakistan. He said the US supports reforms for the economic stability of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that US Ambassador, Donald Blome assured Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of his country’s support for conducting fair, free and transparent elections in Pakistan.

According to the statement released by the US Embassy, Donald Blome called on ECP chief Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad to discuss important matters related to fair and free elections. The US will help Islamabad in holding free and fair elections in accordance with Pakistan’s constitution and law, the statement read.

Donald Blome stressed that choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is the right of the people of the country and the US will continue to work with the elected representatives of Pakistan to deepen and expand bilateral relations.