Geo-tagging of all properties owned by MCL ordered

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has ordered the relevant departments to complete geo-tagging of all the properties owned and managed by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) within a week.

While chairing a meeting on Tuesday, the Commissioner said the data of all the properties under the ownership and authority of MCL must be compiled within seven days. He further said that MCL is bringing reforms in regulation wing, planning wing and mobile application is in progress. “A record of all notices issued by MCL must be compiled and strict action will be taken on fake notices,” he added.

While reviewing the on ongoing operations against illegal constructions and illegal commercialization in the city, the Commissioner said that indiscriminate actions should continue to prevent illegal constructions across the city. Commercial property management and owners should be made to enforce parking rules, adding that concrete steps are being taken to approve maps in MCL as per rules and provide better services to citizens. He averred that the enforcement teams should improve the monitoring mechanism to ensure that buildings were constructed as per the approved maps.

