BAFL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
BIPL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.09%)
DGKC 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.33%)
FABL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FCCL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
HBL 96.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 93.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.75%)
PAEL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.1%)
PIOC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
PPL 72.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.79%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-7.62%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.29%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.12%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.79%)
BR30 16,141 Decreased By -162 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,508 Decreased By -357.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,063 Decreased By -120 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to travel to UN General Assembly: White House

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2023 07:54pm

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week and discuss international security “threats” with other world leaders, the White House said Tuesday.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is again expected to dominate the annual UN forum, where nations last year voted overwhelmingly to condemn Moscow’s annexation of parts of the country.

Biden would address the General Assembly on September 19, the first day of a two-day stay at the UN meeting, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden holds highest-level talks with Chinese leadership in months

He would also “meet with world leaders to discuss cooperation in tackling threats to international peace and security, advancing global prosperity, and protecting human rights,” she said.

Last year Biden lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin at the UN General Assembly, accusing him of “shamelessly” violating the UN Charter with a war aimed at “extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state.”

The White House did not say which leaders Biden would meet this year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also be at the UNGA next week as part of a trip to the United States, although Israeli officials said there were no plans to meet Biden.

Relations have been tense between Netanyahu and Biden since the Israeli was re-elected last year, with Biden having criticized a judicial overhaul that Netanyahu’s hard-right government is advancing.

However, in July, the White House said Biden and Netanyahu would “meet in the United States later this year,” without providing further details.

Joe Biden White House US president Joe Biden United Nations General Assembly

Comments

1000 characters

Biden to travel to UN General Assembly: White House

Inter-bank market: rupee settles below 300 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee closes at 297-300 against USD

Bilawal laments lack of 'level playing field' for political parties

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

KSE-100 extends losses as interest rate hike concerns persist

With aim to enable electric motorcycles in Pakistan, Zyp Technologies announces $1.2mn seed round

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

OGDCL initiates hydrocarbon production from Nashpa-11 well

Read more stories