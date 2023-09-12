BAFL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
BIPL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.09%)
DGKC 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.33%)
FABL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FCCL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
HBL 96.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 93.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.75%)
PAEL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.1%)
PIOC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
PPL 72.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.79%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-7.62%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.29%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.12%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.79%)
BR30 16,141 Decreased By -162 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,508 Decreased By -357.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,063 Decreased By -120 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Investors optimistic on global growth but China real estate top worry: BofA survey

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 05:06pm

LONDON: China’s real estate sector is the most likely source of a global systemic credit event, according to Bank of America’s September fund manager survey, which also found investor sentiment on the global economy outside China was improving.

A third of respondents in the survey cited Chinese real estate as the biggest credit event risk, overtaking U.S. and EU commercial real estate at 32%.

The survey of 222 fund managers with $616 billion assets under management was carried out between Sept. 1 and 7.

The world’s second-largest economy has been struggling for much of this year as demand at home and abroad has weakened and a deepening property crisis has put more downward pressure on growth, pushing Beijing to roll out a series of support measures.

The latest turmoil in China’s property sector has focused on Country Garden, the country’s largest private developer. Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the company had won approval from creditors to extend repayments on six onshore bonds.

However, away from China, investor sentiment towards global growth is turning more positive, the survey found, with roughly three-quarters of respondents expecting a soft landing for the global economy - terminology that typically refers to a gradual economic slowdown - or no slowdown at all.

September’s survey saw a record jump in respondents’ allocation with a shift into U.S. equities and out of emerging market equities. Overall investors are overweight U.S. equities for the first time since August 2022.

China growth expectations slumped, with the overall percentage of respondents expecting a stronger economy in the next 12 months falling to 0% from 78% in the February poll, and lower than a year ago when the world’s second largest economy was still in the midst of strict anti-COVID lockdowns.

In contrast investors are continuing to be bullish about Japan, and the survey found investors overall are at their most overweight Japanese equities since December 2018.

Bank of America global economy BofA global inflation Global business activity

Comments

1000 characters

Investors optimistic on global growth but China real estate top worry: BofA survey

Inter-bank market: rupee settles below 300 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee closes at 297-300 against USD

Bilawal laments lack of 'level playing field' for political parties

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

With aim to enable electric motorcycles in Pakistan, Zyp Technologies announces $1.2mn seed round

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

OGDCL initiates hydrocarbon production from Nashpa-11 well

After crushing defeat, Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call

Read more stories