BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX hit by profit-taking

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday witnessed a bearish trend and closed on negative note as investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 147.76 points or 0.32 percent and closed below 46,000 psychological level at 45,865.73 points. The index hit 46,174.69 points intraday high and 45,678.15 points intraday low.

Trading activity however improved as total daily volumes on ready counter increased to 213.198 million shares as compared to 149.572 million shares traded on last Friday while total daily traded value on ready counter increased to Rs 8.194 billion against previous session’s Rs 5.551 billion.

BRIndex100 lost 12.91 points or 0.28 percent to close at 4,595.44 points with total daily turnover of 188.323 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 16,303.48 points, up 36.64 points or 0.23 percent with total daily trading volumes of 139.244 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $342,071. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 18 billion to Rs 6.814 trillion. Out of total 306 active scrips, 172 closed in negative and 114 in positive while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

Bank Al-Falah was the volume leader with 59.316 million shares and gained Rs 0.30 to close at Rs 41.12 followed by K-Electric that inched up by Rs 0.01 to close at Rs 1.93 with 14.653 million shares. PPL increased by Rs 1.67 to close at Rs 73.68 with 11.683 million shares.

Pak Services and Reliance Cotton were the top gainers increasing by Rs 29.00 and Rs 13.25 respectively to close at Rs 680.00 and Rs 540.00 while Mehmood Textile and Bata Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 46.36 and Rs 25.00 respectively to close at Rs 571.77 and Rs 1710.00.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed lower on speculations over possible hike in SBP key policy rate this week after 12M cutoff SBP Treasury bond auction yields rise near to 25.06 percent. Mid-session support remained on strong rupee recovery amid crackdown.

He said IMF disapproval on Government power relief proposals for industrials and reports of further hike in industrial power tariff amid unresolved circular debt crises played a catalyst role in bearish close.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 8.8 points or 0.1 percent to close at 8,968.27 points with total turnover of 2.778 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 29.26 points or 0.64 percent to close at 4,547.78 points with 4.012 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 59.07 points or 0.54 percent to close at 10,817.53 points with 77.759 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 30.99 points or 0.35 percent to close at 8,765.01 points with 25.573 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 19.34 points or 0.45 percent to close at 4,322.58 points with 35.460 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,754.08 points, down 10.0 points or 0.27 percent with 11.369 million shares.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Global Capital said that profit-taking continued across-the-board throughout the day as benchmark KSE-100 Index closed 148 points down at 45,866 level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

PSX hit by profit-taking

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Water resource boost: SIFC directs ministry to map out 5-year plan

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

Hybrid social protection system: $600m PCRSP project facing delay: World Bank

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

Economic development: Minister explains criticality of STZs, SEZs

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

AsiaPak Investments seeks to convert Jamshoro plant into Thar coal

Read more stories