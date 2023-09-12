BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM assures Christian community delegation: ‘Culprits to be given exemplary punishment’

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar stated that those responsible for the Jaranwala incident would be made an example so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

The caretaker premier stated that while talking to a delegation of the Christian community, which called on him on Monday. The delegation thanked the prime minister for taking timely steps on the Jaranwala tragedy and for visiting Jaranwala.

Kakar said that the entire state machinery stands with the minorities regarding their rights, adding that minorities have all the basic rights in Pakistan. He added that minority communities should convey their problems and suggestions to the government so that possible solutions can be found to these problems.

He said that the country’s constitution gives social, religious, political, and economic rights to all citizens without distinction of caste, race, and colour, and a peaceful and prosperous society can be formed only by respecting each other’s beliefs.

All sections have to play their part to end extremism, said the prime minister. The delegation welcomed the appointment of Khalid George, who belongs to the minority community, as the caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights.

While talking to the delegation, the caretaker prime minister said that all the state machinery stands with them regarding the rights and protection of the minorities. He further said that the minorities have all the basic rights in Pakistan.

Our constitution gives social, religious, political, and economic rights to all citizens without discrimination of caste, race, and colour. He said that those responsible for Jaranwala incident will be made a lesson so that such incidents can be stopped.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Christian community caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar Jaranwala incident

Comments

1000 characters

PM assures Christian community delegation: ‘Culprits to be given exemplary punishment’

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Water resource boost: SIFC directs ministry to map out 5-year plan

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

Hybrid social protection system: $600m PCRSP project facing delay: World Bank

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

Economic development: Minister explains criticality of STZs, SEZs

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

AsiaPak Investments seeks to convert Jamshoro plant into Thar coal

Read more stories