PM assures Christian community delegation: ‘Culprits to be given exemplary punishment’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar stated that those responsible for the Jaranwala incident would be made an example so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

The caretaker premier stated that while talking to a delegation of the Christian community, which called on him on Monday. The delegation thanked the prime minister for taking timely steps on the Jaranwala tragedy and for visiting Jaranwala.

Kakar said that the entire state machinery stands with the minorities regarding their rights, adding that minorities have all the basic rights in Pakistan. He added that minority communities should convey their problems and suggestions to the government so that possible solutions can be found to these problems.

He said that the country’s constitution gives social, religious, political, and economic rights to all citizens without distinction of caste, race, and colour, and a peaceful and prosperous society can be formed only by respecting each other’s beliefs.

All sections have to play their part to end extremism, said the prime minister. The delegation welcomed the appointment of Khalid George, who belongs to the minority community, as the caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights.

While talking to the delegation, the caretaker prime minister said that all the state machinery stands with them regarding the rights and protection of the minorities. He further said that the minorities have all the basic rights in Pakistan.

Our constitution gives social, religious, political, and economic rights to all citizens without discrimination of caste, race, and colour. He said that those responsible for Jaranwala incident will be made a lesson so that such incidents can be stopped.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023