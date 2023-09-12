Tributes paid to Quaid-e-Azam on 75th death anniversary

LAHORE: The 75th death anniversary of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed with due solemnity on Monday.

In this connection, Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani were held. Radio and TV channels presented special programmes to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his unmatched services for freedom of Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam Muha-mmad Ali Jinnah passed away on this day in 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

The Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visited the shrine of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, laid floral wreath and offered fateha. On this occasion, he prayed for the development, prosperity, and stability of the country. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also penned his comments in the visitor’s book, a spokesman of Governor’s House said. The Punjab Governor told media said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave a separate identity to the Muslims of the subcontinent. He said that under the enthusiastic and committed leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, our ancestors got a separate homeland after endless sacrifices and struggle.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam stood steadfast in the face of adversity and never compromised on principles. Principles and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam are a beacon for us.

