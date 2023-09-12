Imran, Qureshi’s bail pleas: FIA’s pleas on technical objections partially approved

ISLAMABAD: The special court, on Monday, partially approved Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s petitions regarding technical objections over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail applications in the cypher case and adjourned the case till September 14.

Special court judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, directed the legal team of the PTI chief and Qureshi to remove the technical objections in their client’s bail applications till the next hearing to be held on September 14.

At the start of the hearing, the FIA’s prosecutor filed an application, in which, he raised the objection that the defence has not attached an affidavit [certificate] with the application; therefore, the petitions of Khan and Qureshi are not admissible.

In the petition, the FIA requested the court to reject Khan and Qureshi’s bail applications.

The prosecutor further told the court that according to the apex court’s verdict, the attachment of affidavit with the bail application is mandatory. Due to the absence of a certificate, the court should not hear the PTI chief and vice chairman's bail application.

The court, after hearing the arguments, reserved its verdict over the FIA’s petitions.

Later, the court, while announcing its reserved verdict, directed the PTI chairman’s legal team to remove the technical objections raised by the prosecution on the post-arrest bail petition and adjourned the hearing till September 14.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023