KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 11, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 297.00 300.00 UK POUND 366.00 370.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 78.00 79.00 AUD $ 190.00 195.00
UAE DIRHAM 80.00 81.00 CAD $ 215.00 220.00
EURO 316.00 319.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
