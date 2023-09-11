BAFL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.14%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
DGKC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
FABL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FCCL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.19%)
OGDC 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.72%)
PAEL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
PIOC 81.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.66%)
PPL 73.27 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.2%)
PRL 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.12%)
SNGP 44.35 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.16%)
SSGC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.69%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 3.9 (0.09%)
BR30 16,344 Increased By 77.2 (0.47%)
KSE100 45,962 Decreased By -51.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,233 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Australian shares slip as mining stocks decline

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2023 09:49am

Australian shares slipped for a fifth session on Monday, weighed down by losses in mining stocks on weak commodity prices, while Chevron sought to halt strike action at its facilities in the country with appeal to the workplace tribunal.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 7,139.3 by 0047 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Friday.

Chevron said it would ask Australia’s industrial relations tribunal to intervene to halt strike action at its Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants.

Mining stocks fell 0.7%, extending declines for a fifth session, after copper and iron ore prices closed lower on Friday. Mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto both lost 0.2%.

Gold stocks fell 0.7% even after bullion prices closed higher on Friday.

Sector majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources lost 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Financial stocks edged higher 0.4%, with the “big four” banks gaining between 0.3% and 0.7%.

Energy stocks rose 0.1%, even as oil prices eased in early Asian trade as China’s economic concerns weighed on the outlook for fuel demand.

Woodside Energy climbed 0.5% and Santos rose 0.6%.

New Zealand’s benchmark stock index fell 0.2% to 11,324.23, declining for a seventh consecutive session.

Higher living costs are set to be the central theme in the Oct. 14 election after inflation surged to three-decade highs and interest rates rose sharply.

