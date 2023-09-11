BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden holds highest-level talks with Chinese leadership in months

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

HANOI: US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he held his highest-level direct talks with Chinese leadership in months and said the country’s economic wobbles wouldn’t lead it to invade Taiwan.

“My team, my staff still meets with President Xi’s people and his cabinet,” Biden told reporters. “I met with his No.2 person in India today.”

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the annual G20 summit in New Delhi. In March, he took office in the country’s No.2 post.

The two spoke about stability and the Southern Hemisphere, he said.

He added that the Chinese economy has struggled due to a lack of international growth, but Biden didn’t see it leading the country to taking steps to change the status quo of self-ruled Taiwan.

“I don’t think this is going to cause China to invade Taiwan,” Biden said. “As a matter of fact, the opposite, probably doesn’t have the same capacity that it had before.”

Joe Biden Taiwan Chinese leadership

Comments

1000 characters

Biden holds highest-level talks with Chinese leadership in months

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Judges, armed forces’ personnel exempted from NAO: AGP

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

PPP’s allies may be running away from elections: Bilawal

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

Read more stories