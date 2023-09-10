BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Alvi, PM express grief

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar have expressed grief and sorrow over the earthquake in Morocco which claimed over 800 lives.

In their separate statements on Saturday, the president and the prime minister condoled with the quake-affected families. The president expressed solidarity with the people and government of Morocco. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the calamity.

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar said that in this hour of difficulty, Pakistan stands with the brave people and government of Morocco and will provide them all possible support.

Meanwhile in a tweet, the prime minister said our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco.

He said Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake in Morocco.

The minister said that he is with the government and the people of Morocco in this hour of trial.

Khalil George further said that he sympathises with the affected families for the loss of life and property.

