KATI signs accord with global cyber security giant

KARACHI: In a significant move to bolster the Information Technology (IT) sector in Pakistan, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has joined hands with the international cyber security giant, Xcitium, and their Pakistani partner, Aqua Orange Pakistan.

The partnership was formalised through an agreement signed by KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman, and Xcitium Vice President Terry Stuart, ceremony was attended by caretaker Finance Minister of Sindh Younus Dagha, CEO Aqua Orange Shahan Farid, notable figures from both organisations, government officials, and members of the IT community.

KATI president emphasised the indispensable role of cyber security in the modern IT landscape, asserting that the IT industry remains incomplete without robust cyber security measures.

Speaking at the event, he underscored the importance of cyber security as a vital component of the IT sector and its critical relevance in safeguarding against the rising threat of cyber attacks.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Xcitium, highlighting their status as the world’s largest cyber security services provider.

He noted that the partnership aims not only to provide KATI members with world-class cyber security services but also to foster the growth of the sector in Pakistan by offering cyber security training opportunities to the youth.

He drew attention to the rapid development of the IT industry, coinciding with an increasing prevalence of hackers and dark websites seeking to exploit data.

He cited past incidents of bank website breaches, which prompted banks to strengthen their cyber security measures.

He stressed that cyber security should be an integral part of any technology-driven endeavor, highlighting the need for greater awareness and investment in cyber security within Pakistan.

The agreement between KATI and Xcitium not only aims to enhance cyber security infrastructure but also seeks to bridge the gap in cyber security expertise among Pakistani youth.

Terry Stuart, Vice President of Xcitium, expressed his gratitude to KATI for being the first industrial zone in Pakistan to recognize and prioritize cyber security for its members.

He expressed hope that other industrial areas would follow suit.

The collaboration between KATI and Xcitium signifies a significant step toward fortifying the IT sector’s resilience against cyber threats while fostering the growth of cyber security expertise among the youth.

It reflects a shared commitment to securing the digital landscape of Pakistan and ensuring the continued success of the IT industry in the country.

