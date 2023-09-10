Isra varsity holds ‘Business Model Creation Workshop’

HYDERABAD: Isra University’s Department of Management Sciences organized a two-day “Business Model Creation Workshop”. The event aimed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to build comprehensive and successful business models from scratch.

The workshop provided participants with a practical approach to developing all elements of a business model, offering hands-on experience in creating strategies for business success.

The Vice Chancellor of Isra University, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari, expressed his support for such interactive events and mentioned that “Business Model Creation Workshop” is a valuable platform for students to gain practical skills in business modeling and strategy development. It not only nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship but also contributes to the academic and personal growth of participants, positioning them for success in the dynamic world of business.

Further, VC appreciates the organizers of the event Dr. Kinza Yousfani, Miss Mahnoor Laghari, Miss Syeda Hadia, Miss Monaima Shaikh, Adnan Memon, and the Trainer Riaz Ahmed Shaikh for organizing such an event.

Dr. Kinza Yousfani, Chairperson of the Department of Management Sciences, opened the event by welcoming the participants and by briefing the audience about the workshop.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023