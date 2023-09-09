Ukraine says 'will never forget' Japan's humanitarian aid

KYIV: Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday thanked his Japanese counterpart for Tokyo's humanitarian support, and praised efforts to rebuild the war-torn country.

"I want (Foreign Minister Yoshimasa) Hayashi and the entire Japanese people to know that the Ukrainian people remember and will never forget the humanitarian aid," Dmytro Kuleba said during a joint press conference.

Japan is "preparing to participate in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine," Kuleba said.

"We call on others to follow their example."

Earlier Hayashi visited Bucha, the emblematic site of an alleged massacre by Russian troops, the Kyiv region administration said.

It posted photos of Japan's top diplomat visiting a cemetery, where civilians killed during the Russian occupation have been laid to rest.

As expected due to Japan's post-war constitution, which limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures, Tokyo did not offer military support.

"This country has already demonstrated that it can do many other important things in the field of security," Kuleba said, announcing the beginning of negotiations on bilateral security guarantees.

Hayashi was accompanied by Japanese business representatives on his visit, during which he also met with Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Japan's big business is interested in long-term cooperation with Ukraine," Shmygal said.

As well as joining Western powers in imposing sanctions on Moscow, Japan has provided Ukraine with financial and humanitarian support.

Ukraine has already received $7.6 billion in humanitarian aid from Japan, Kuleba said.

It has also taken the rare steps of sending defensive equipment and offering refuge to those fleeing the conflict.

"I am confident that our partnership between Ukraine and Japan will become a global example," Zelensky said in his evening address.