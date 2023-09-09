Gold price declines by Rs4000

KARACHI: Downturn in the gold prices continued on the local market on Friday, traders said.

Gold lost another Rs4000 to reach Rs 212,500 per tola and Rs3430 to Rs 182,184 per 10 grams.

Silver was available for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood for $1923 per ounce and Silver for $23.08 per ounce, traders said.

