BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gold: India discounts widest in seven weeks, China premiums bounce back

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 05:51pm

Discounts on physical gold were highest in seven weeks in India as sturdy domestic rates restricted purchases, while premiums in China swung higher this week on some demand optimism flowing from the country’s policy measures to support the economy.

In top consumer China, premiums climbed to as high as $55 an ounce over global spot prices this week, traders said, from $20-$38 last week.

The policy-measures to support the economy are expected boost physical gold demand, said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

Official data on Thursday also showed that the People’s Bank of China increased its gold holdings to 69.62 million fine troy ounces at end-August.

“China has been consistently adding to its gold reserves for the past 10 months, as part of its efforts to diversify away from the U.S. dollar,” said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China, at MKS PAMP.

Sin highlighted that while China has implemented a series of policy measures to revive the slowing economy, there is no indication of the PBoC issuing a gold import quota.

In India, dealers were offering a discount of up to $5 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, up from the last week’s discount of $4.

“Demand is highly price sensitive. Buyers pause as soon as prices increase,” said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata.

Local gold prices were trading around 59,200 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, up nearly 2% in three weeks.

Traders sold bullion at premiums of $0.50-$3.50 in Hong Kong and between $1.20 and $3 in Singapore.

In Japan, where domestic gold rates were trading at record levels this week, dealers charged $0.5 premiums.

A Tokyo-based trader said that it is “surprising” that local investors are buying gold at these high levels.

Spot gold gold price Asia Gold LME gold gold traders Asia Gold price

Comments

1000 characters

Asia gold: India discounts widest in seven weeks, China premiums bounce back

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against USD

PTI leader Pervez Elahi sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

SC rejects previous PDM govt’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

Pakistan’s cooking oil brand Soya Supreme plans IPO

Another brokerage house expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

FY23: Amreli Steels posts loss of Rs678.4mn amid drop in sales, higher finance cost

Gold prices fall further by Rs4,000/tola in Pakistan, slide continues for fifth day

World food price index back at two-year low despite rice surge: FAO

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

Read more stories