BAFL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.37%)
BIPL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FABL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
HUBC 81.03 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.74%)
PAEL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.5%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.78%)
PPL 70.71 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.27%)
PRL 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
SSGC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
TRG 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 16,189 Increased By 92.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 45,872 Increased By 114.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 16,194 Increased By 32.2 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble edges up, supported by expected forex sales

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 01:47pm

The Russian rouble rose on Friday, helped by expectations of sales of foreign currency by export-oriented companies and the central bank.

At 0810 GMT, the rouble was 0.33% stronger against the dollar at 97.94 and had gained 0.45% to trade at 104.94 to the euro. It had firmed 0.8% against the yuan to 13.31.

The central bank has said it will sell 150 billion roubles’ worth of forex in total between Sept. 14 and Sept. 22, equating to 21.4 billion roubles a day, up from 2.3 billion roubles previously.

It linked the move to the planned redemption of $3 billion worth of Russian eurobonds on Sept. 16, saying holders would be paid in roubles that some of them were expected to seek to convert into foreign currency.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.1% at $89.82 a barrel. Russian stock indexes declined in early trade.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.7% to 1,007 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.1% lower at 3,134 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble edges up, supported by expected forex sales

Intra-day update: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open market: rupee’s rally continues, appreciates further against USD

PTI leader Pervez Elahi sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

SC rejects previous PDM govt’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

FY23: Amreli Steels posts loss of Rs678.4mn amid drop in sales, higher finance cost

World food price index back at two-year low despite rice surge: FAO

Economic challenges: Army vows its full support to caretaker setup

ECs all praise for army chief

Read more stories