BAFL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.37%)
BIPL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FABL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
HUBC 81.03 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.74%)
PAEL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.5%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.78%)
PPL 70.71 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.27%)
PRL 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
SSGC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
TRG 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 16,189 Increased By 92.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 45,872 Increased By 114.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 16,194 Increased By 32.2 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan falls to weakest since Dec 2007 as outflow pressure builds

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 11:29am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped on Friday to its weakest since December 2007, hit by capital outflow pressures and a yield gap with major economies, particularly the United States.

The yuan, one of region’s worst performing currencies, is on track to log its biggest weekly loss since February and has shed roughly 6.1% against the dollar so far this year.

Analysts and traders expect the currency to face selling pressure in the near term from a faltering economy but the pace of depreciation will likely be measured.

The central bank again set stronger-than-expected guidance for the yuan through its fixing.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.215 per US dollar, 164 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.1986.

Spot yuan opened at 7.3400 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.3413 at midday, 116 pips weaker than the previous late session close, the lowest since December 2007.

A widening services trade deficit from outbound tourism or overseas study, and reduced incentives for Chinese exporters to convert proceeds back to yuan due to a wide interest rate gap, may be downside factors in the near term, said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank.

“The pair could stay range-bound in the foreseeable future without breaking materially higher, as the PBOC’s stance to defend the currency around current level remains very strong”, Liu said.

“I think the PBOC will take a further action such as state banks’ dollar selling in the market,” said Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale CIB.

Yuan weakness this week is not an isolated event as higher oils prices and resilient data in the US helped strengthen the dollar, Seong said.

Market participants are anticipating a funding squeeze in the offshore yuan market to slow down this week’s yuan depreciation, UBS analysts wrote in a note.

Its rapid decline has prompted authorities to roll out a slew of measures to contain the weakness.

Meanwhile, a Chinese state-owned newspaper said on Friday that with China’s economy gradually recovering, there should be a little more confidence in the yuan exchange rate.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 104.864 from the previous close of 105.059.

The offshore yuan was trading 97 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.351 per dollar.

China’s yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Yuan falls to weakest since Dec 2007 as outflow pressure builds

Intra-day update: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

Economic challenges: Army vows its full support to caretaker setup

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

SC rejects previous PDM govt’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

ECs all praise for army chief

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

First phase of Fukushima water release to end Monday

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read more stories