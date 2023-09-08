BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
Street crime in city being curbed: CM

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqar has said that his government was taking strict measures to curb the menace of street crime in Karachi and kidnapping for ransom in the Riverine area.

“We are establishing the rule of law and nobody would be allowed to take the law in his hands.”

This he said while talking to media at M.A Jinnah Road at Seabreeze where he attended the Chehlum procession. Minister Home Brig Haris Nawaz (retd), IG Police Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Police Khadim Rind, and others.

The caretaker CM said that all the abducted persons, except a few have been recovered. He added that the remaining kidnapees would be recovered shortly. “We have given a clear message to the police that no negligence into the security and safety of the citizens would be tolerated,” he said.

Justice Baqar said that the issue of street crime was being solved. He added that the home minister and IG police were taking strict measures to control the situation and its positive results would come out shortly.

To a question, the caretaker CM said that the civilian government was taking measures to improve the economic situation of the country. He hoped that people would witness the improvement.

Earlier, the chief minister attended Majlis at Nishtar Park and then went to CPO where he reviewed security arrangements for the procession at the Command & Control center.

The chief minister also attended the peaceful culmination of Chehlum procession at M.A Jinnah Road, Seabreeze.

