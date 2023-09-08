BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
Imran, Qureshi: Hearing of post-arrest bail pleas adjourned without proceedings

Fazal Sher Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The special court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi without proceedings in the cipher case till September 9 as the judge was on leave.

The special court which was recently set up to hear the cases registered under the Official Secrets Act from across the country and hearing cypher case against Khan and Qureshi adjourned it without proceedings as its judge AbualHasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, was on leave. PTI chairman’s lawyers Babar Awan and Barrister Salman Safdar, Qureshi’s counsel Ali Bukhari, and the prosecutor appeared before the court.

PTI's chief lawyer requested the court to fix a hearing of post-arrest petition on September 9. The court staff told lawyers that September 9 would be Saturday and the special court judge will attend court on September 11 next Monday.

To this, Khan’s legal team told the court staff they should fix the next hearing on September 9 and if the judge attends the court then they will argue over the post-arrest bail applications. The court staff following the request of Khan and Qureshi's lawyers fixed the hearing of the case on September 9.

