Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed

INP Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI/LAHORE: The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is being observed on Thursday with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

Mourning processions are being taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

All arrangements have been completed for the security of the procession as all passages around the routes have been protected by placing containers.

The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route.

Additional contingents of police and Rangers personnel have been deployed at Numaish and its adjoining areas of the metropolis. The Sindh caretaker government has declared a public holiday on September 7 on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA).

In Lahore, the main procession of the Chehlum of Karbala martyrs will start from Haveli Alif Shah and end at Karbala Gamay Shah through the designated routes.

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after the Day of Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions by Yazidi forces in the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH.

