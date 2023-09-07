BAFL 38.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.68%)
BIPL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.93%)
DGKC 42.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.07%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
HUBC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
OGDC 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PAEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
PIOC 82.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.61%)
PPL 70.76 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.36%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.24%)
SSGC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.96%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.6%)
UNITY 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 8.6 (0.19%)
BR30 16,213 Increased By 61.7 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Increased By 82.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,247 Increased By 42.9 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK to rejoin Europe’s Horizon science programme

AFP Published 07 Sep, 2023 12:47pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: Britain is to rejoin the Horizon Europe science research programme under a new bespoke deal, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office and the EU said on Thursday.

“As part of the new deal negotiated over the last six months, the Prime Minister has secured improved financial terms of association to Horizon Europe that are right for the UK,” a statement said.

Horizon is a European Union scheme that funds research projects which the UK says it has been excluded from for the past three years, following Brexit.

The deal follows a call between Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

“The EU and UK are key strategic partners and allies, and today’s agreement proves that point. We will continue to be at the forefront of global science and research,” von der Leyen said in a statement.

The deal means that UK researchers can apply immediately for grants and bid to take part in projects under the Horizon programme, the UK government statement said.

“Horizon will give UK companies and research institutions unrivalled opportunities to lead global work to develop new technologies and research projects, in areas from health to AI,” it added.

Britain previously said it had been excluded from the EU’s flagship Horizon Europe programme that funds research, nuclear regulator Euratom and the Copernicus satellite monitoring group.

London said it considered the delay to be a breach of the post-Brexit deal.

Just over a year ago, it launched dispute procedures with the EU over the exclusion, using a mechanism set out in a post-Brexit deal.

The British government said that its inability to participate in science and technology programmes was causing “serious damage” both in the UK and EU countries.

The EU responded by saying there were “serious difficulties” since the post-Brexit trading accord did not oblige the EU to make the UK an associate on such programmes.

European Union Brexit Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Europe's Horizon science programme

Comments

1000 characters

UK to rejoin Europe’s Horizon science programme

Open market: Pakistani rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

Main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed for second day

IHC indicts Islamabad DC for contempt of court over arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

Oil falls on concerns about China, winter demand

No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

PM lays focus on tax reforms, sell-off process

Economic update for August: Upward adjustment in energy tariffs, fuel price hike to strain inflationary pressures: MoF

Exchange companies sector: MCR enhanced to Rs500m as SBP introduces major reforms

Govt mulls IPO for three major power distribution companies

Read more stories