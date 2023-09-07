WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 6, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Sep-23 1-Sep-23 31-Aug-23 30-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103553 0.103549 0.103144 0.103093 Euro 0.81121 0.815329 0.817179 0.818407 Japanese yen 0.005143 0.005163 0.0051476 0.005149 U.K. pound 0.949057 0.95326 0.953426 0.952152 U.S. dollar 0.75595 0.751871 0.751913 0.751798 Algerian dinar 0.005524 0.005515 0.0055234 0.0055152 Australian dollar 0.483884 0.486536 0.487616 0.486789 Botswana pula 0.055184 0.055413 0.0557168 0.0559338 Brazilian real 0.152106 0.152472 0.152787 0.154541 Brunei dollar 0.55691 0.556849 0.555981 Canadian dollar 0.553661 0.555697 0.555447 Chilean peso 0.000884 0.000881 0.0008802 0.0008766 Czech koruna 0.033583 0.0339771 0.0339826 Danish krone 0.108839 0.1094 0.109655 0.109808 Indian rupee 0.009114 0.009095 0.0090944 0.009083 Israeli New Shekel 0.199354 0.198121 0.19782 0.197946 Korean won 0.000573 0.000569 0.000569 0.0005687 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45239 2.44247 2.4413 Malaysian ringgit 0.162204 0.162006 0.162095 Mauritian rupee 0.016482 0.016524 0.0164716 0.0164714 Mexican peso 0.043573 0.04394 0.0444472 0.0448896 New Zealand dollar 0.447787 0.449393 0.448704 0.447508 Norwegian krone 0.070274 0.070985 0.0705684 0.0708822 Omani rial 1.96606 1.95556 1.95526 Peruvian sol 0.20387 0.20366 Philippine peso 0.013363 0.0132608 0.0132691 Polish zloty 0.181531 0.182214 0.183063 0.182622 Qatari riyal 0.207679 0.20657 0.206538 Russian ruble 0.00775 0.007804 0.0078052 0.0078371 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201587 0.20051 0.200479 Singapore dollar 0.55691 0.556849 0.555981 South African rand 0.039313 0.040076 0.0402372 0.040473 Swedish krona 0.068169 0.068704 0.0691936 0.0689805 Swiss franc 0.850529 0.851834 0.853283 0.855093 Thai baht 0.02135 0.021449 0.021525 0.0214279 Trinidadian dollar 0.111703 0.111763 U.A.E. dirham 0.205841 0.204741 0.20471 Uruguayan peso 0.019956 0.0200019 0.0199511 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023