WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 6, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 5-Sep-23 1-Sep-23 31-Aug-23 30-Aug-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103553 0.103549 0.103144 0.103093
Euro 0.81121 0.815329 0.817179 0.818407
Japanese yen 0.005143 0.005163 0.0051476 0.005149
U.K. pound 0.949057 0.95326 0.953426 0.952152
U.S. dollar 0.75595 0.751871 0.751913 0.751798
Algerian dinar 0.005524 0.005515 0.0055234 0.0055152
Australian dollar 0.483884 0.486536 0.487616 0.486789
Botswana pula 0.055184 0.055413 0.0557168 0.0559338
Brazilian real 0.152106 0.152472 0.152787 0.154541
Brunei dollar 0.55691 0.556849 0.555981
Canadian dollar 0.553661 0.555697 0.555447
Chilean peso 0.000884 0.000881 0.0008802 0.0008766
Czech koruna 0.033583 0.0339771 0.0339826
Danish krone 0.108839 0.1094 0.109655 0.109808
Indian rupee 0.009114 0.009095 0.0090944 0.009083
Israeli New Shekel 0.199354 0.198121 0.19782 0.197946
Korean won 0.000573 0.000569 0.000569 0.0005687
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45239 2.44247 2.4413
Malaysian ringgit 0.162204 0.162006 0.162095
Mauritian rupee 0.016482 0.016524 0.0164716 0.0164714
Mexican peso 0.043573 0.04394 0.0444472 0.0448896
New Zealand dollar 0.447787 0.449393 0.448704 0.447508
Norwegian krone 0.070274 0.070985 0.0705684 0.0708822
Omani rial 1.96606 1.95556 1.95526
Peruvian sol 0.20387 0.20366
Philippine peso 0.013363 0.0132608 0.0132691
Polish zloty 0.181531 0.182214 0.183063 0.182622
Qatari riyal 0.207679 0.20657 0.206538
Russian ruble 0.00775 0.007804 0.0078052 0.0078371
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201587 0.20051 0.200479
Singapore dollar 0.55691 0.556849 0.555981
South African rand 0.039313 0.040076 0.0402372 0.040473
Swedish krona 0.068169 0.068704 0.0691936 0.0689805
Swiss franc 0.850529 0.851834 0.853283 0.855093
Thai baht 0.02135 0.021449 0.021525 0.0214279
Trinidadian dollar 0.111703 0.111763
U.A.E. dirham 0.205841 0.204741 0.20471
Uruguayan peso 0.019956 0.0200019 0.0199511
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
