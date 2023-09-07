BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 06, 2023).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)         309.00    312.00   UK POUND            386.00   390.00
SAUDIA RIYAL        82.00     83.50   AUD $               197.00   202.00
UAE DIRHAM          84.50     85.50   CAD $               225.00   230.00
EURO               330.00    334.00   CHINESE YUAN         44.00    46.00
=========================================================================

