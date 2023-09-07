KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 06, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 309.00 312.00 UK POUND 386.00 390.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 82.00 83.50 AUD $ 197.00 202.00
UAE DIRHAM 84.50 85.50 CAD $ 225.00 230.00
EURO 330.00 334.00 CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
