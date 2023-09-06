Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly set to divorce

Singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce on Tuesday from his wife, actor Sophie Turner, after four years of marriage, saying the marriage is ‘irretrievably broken,’ according to reports.

The petition was filed by Jonas in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Jonas’ filing also said that for the best interest of their two children he and Turner should “have shared parental responsibility,” reported NBC.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Jonas and Turner sold their Miami home for $15 million in August. News of a rift between Jonas and Turner, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star, first began over Labour Day weekend, when it was reported that Jonas was consulting with divorce attorneys.

The couple eloped in Las Vegas in 2019 and then had an intimate ceremony a month later at Château de Tourreau in the south of France. Turner gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020, and their second child was born two years later.

Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO show ‘Game of Thrones’. Jonas is a musician and member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick.