BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.67%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.39%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.06%)
FABL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FCCL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.45%)
GGL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HBL 97.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 80.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
HUMNL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.96%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.7%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.2%)
PIOC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
PPL 69.13 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.58%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.15%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
TPLP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.02%)
TRG 91.05 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
UNITY 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 40.3 (0.89%)
BR30 16,191 Increased By 214.3 (1.34%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly set to divorce

BR Life & Style Published September 6, 2023 Updated September 6, 2023 02:03pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce on Tuesday from his wife, actor Sophie Turner, after four years of marriage, saying the marriage is ‘irretrievably broken,’ according to reports.

The petition was filed by Jonas in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Jonas’ filing also said that for the best interest of their two children he and Turner should “have shared parental responsibility,” reported NBC.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Jonas and Turner sold their Miami home for $15 million in August. News of a rift between Jonas and Turner, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star, first began over Labour Day weekend, when it was reported that Jonas was consulting with divorce attorneys.

The couple eloped in Las Vegas in 2019 and then had an intimate ceremony a month later at Château de Tourreau in the south of France. Turner gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020, and their second child was born two years later.

Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO show ‘Game of Thrones’. Jonas is a musician and member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick.

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner

Comments

1000 characters

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly set to divorce

Caretaker govt working on ‘Electricity Theft Control Act’ to curb losses

Inter-bank market: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Attempt to break people’s trust in army foiled, says COAS on Defence Day

Nation stands united with armed forces to thwart anti-Pakistan designs: PM Kakar

More than 3,000 Pakistani-owned companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H12023

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

Oil dips as markets shrug off supply jitters

Putin, Saudi’s prince: oil supply cuts ensure stable energy market

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

PM is very bullish about Gulf investments

Read more stories