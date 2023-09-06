BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has kept Rs4.24 and Rs2.62 per litre exchange adjustment rate for Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on both petroleum products – petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD)- for the first half of September. The same rate was applicable during the second half of August 2023.

The interim government had raised the petrol price by Rs14.91 per litre, while the price of HSD had been jacked up by Rs18.44 per litre. The new petrol price is at Rs305.36 per litre and HSD is now costing Rs311.84 per litre.

The data shows that the government increased Rs12.90 and Rs12.14 per litre average of Platts with incidentals and duty on petrol and HSD respectively with effect from September 1, 2023. The rate was raised from Rs237.42 to Rs249.56 per litre on HSD and Rs228.59 per litre from Rs215.69 per litre.

Incentive to refineries: Petroleum Div for Rs3/litre hike in prices of petrol, diesel

Ex-refinery rates were revised upward on petrol from Rs218.32 to Rs228.59 per litre or upward revision by Rs10.27 per litre. The ex-refinery price of HSD was revised upward from Rs233.19 to Rs249.56 per litre of Rs16.38 per litre raise.

Inland freight equalization margin (IFEM) has been reduced to 96 paisas from Rs3.03 per litre on HSD and on petrol reduced from Rs4.13 to Rs3.77 per litre or 36 paisa. No change in the dealer margin has been revised and kept at Rs7 per litre. The government is charging Rs60 per litre petroleum levy on petrol and Rs50 per litre on HSD with effect from September 1 to 15.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA PSO petrol price petrol and diesel price of HSD

Comments

1000 characters

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

WB official, Shamshad discuss economic situation

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

NAB amendments case: SC reserves its verdict on IK’s petition

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Read more stories