Sep 06, 2023
Pakistan

Chehlum: Sindh announces holiday tomorrow

INP Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

KARACHI: The Sindh caretaker government has decided a holiday on September 7 on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA).

The Sindh Education Department decided the closure of private and government schools on September 7. The decision was taken by the steering committee of the education department.

Mourning processions will be taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after the Day of Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions against Yazidi forces in the Battle of Karbala in 61 A.H.

