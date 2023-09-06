BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
Pakistan

Remote areas: PM for improving air connectivity

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed taking measures to further improve the air connectivity of remote areas with other cities of the country.

While presiding over a high-level meeting regarding Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday, wherein, he was given a detailed briefing regarding the performance of the PIA.

The caretaker prime minister said that the PIA is an important national organisation which was once considered among the best airlines in the world.

He directed that measures should be taken to further improve the air connectivity of remote areas with other cities of the country.

He further said that the timings of PIA flights should be kept according to the convenience of the passengers. The caretaker directed that the PIA administration and the Aviation Division should work day and night to improve the performance of PIA and that a detailed plan regarding the restructuring of PIA should be submitted to the Economic Coordination Committee as soon as possible.

The meeting was told that the recent amendment in the PIA Act, 2016, has paved the way for the restructuring of PIA.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Adviser to Caretaker Prime Minister for Aviation Air Marshal Farhat Hussain (retired), Advisor to Caretaker Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, and related government officials participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

