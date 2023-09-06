BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co.Limited) @                      30-Aug-23     6-Sep-23
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Limited                    4-Sep-23      6-Sep-23      30% (i)        31-Aug-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited                    5-Sep-23      6-Sep-23      10% (i)        1-Sep-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited     31-Aug-23     7-Sep-23                                    7-Sep-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #             1-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                    8-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited #               6-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited    6-Sep-23      8-Sep-23      50% (i)        4-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd. #     2-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                    9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited #        3-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                    9-Sep-23
Faysal Bank Limited                7-Sep-23      9-Sep-23      10% (i)        5-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited #       5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                  11-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                             5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                  11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Limited              7-Sep-23      11-Sep-23     45% (i)        5-Sep-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                            8-Sep-23      11-Sep-23     720% (i)       6-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                            8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     17.5% (i)      6-Sep-23
Pakistan International 
Container
Terminal Limited                   8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     200% (i)       6-Sep-23
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                          8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     40% (i)        6-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited                 12-Sep-23     12-Sep-23     12.90% (i)     8-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.       6-Sep-23      13-Sep-23     NIL                          13-Sep-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited            12-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     40% (iv)       8-Sep-23
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.         12-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (i)        8-Sep-23
EFU General Insurance Limited      13-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited         13-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
AKBLTFC7 (Askari Bank Limited)     8-Sep-23      15-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                       13-Sep-23     15-Sep-23     35% (i)        11-Sep-23
HUBCSC4 (The Hub Power
Company Limited)                   11-Sep-23     17-Sep-23
Systems Limited #                  12-Sep-23     18-Sep-23                                  18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Ltd.                               12-Sep-23     19-Sep-23                                  19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #               15-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                  22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                          16-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                  22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited         15-Sep-23     23-Sep-23     35% (F)        13-Sep-23     23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Limited **       17-Sep-23     23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited)    11-Sep-23     25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited       18-Sep-23     25-Sep-23     NIL                          25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited               16-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23     26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.          19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     NIL                          26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited       19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23     26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited      20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23     26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited     20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23     26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                 20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23     26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited)       20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited        20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23     27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.             20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                          27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.      20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23     27-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.               21-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                          27-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited              15-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23     29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd.                               22-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     50% (F)        20-Sep-23     29-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited                       23-Sep-23     30-Sep-23     NIL                          30-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd.                          25-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      NIL                           2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.           26-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      15% (F)        22-Sep-23      2-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited           3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      150% (F)       29-Sep-23      9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited         3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      600% (F)       29-Sep-23      9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.               3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      125% (F)       29-Sep-23      9-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited       10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     NIL                          16-Oct-23
MACPAC Films Limited               10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     15% (F)        6-Oct-23      16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                            10-Oct-23     17-Oct-23     NIL                          17-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.               12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                          19-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited         12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23     19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.          13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                          19-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Limited                16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23     23-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited     16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-Oct-23     23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited        17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                          23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited          17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                          23-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited           17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23     24-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited               19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     30% (ii)       17-Oct-23     26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company
Limited                            19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                          26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                            19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23     26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Ltd                       20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                          26-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limit                              20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     10% (F)        18-Oct-23     26-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited        20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                          27-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited           20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23     27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited             19-Oct-23     28-Oct-23     NIL                          28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Limited                               10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

Jubilee Life Insurance Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

WB official, Shamshad discuss economic situation

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

NAB amendments case: SC reserves its verdict on IK’s petition

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Read more stories