World

G20 chair India says talks underway for global framework on crypto rules

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 01:19pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MUMBAI: Discussions are underway on a global framework to regulate crypto assets, India’s finance minister said on Tuesday, adding that cryptocurrencies could not be regulated efficiently without the co-operation of all countries.

China says premier will lead its G20 delegation, not president Xi

“India’s (G20) presidency has put on the table key issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets,” Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in the financial capital of Mumbai.

“Active discussions are happening.”

