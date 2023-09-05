BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.11%)
BIPL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.36%)
DFML 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
DGKC 43.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.3%)
FABL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.92%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.67%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 96.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.5%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.18%)
MLCF 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.15%)
OGDC 93.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.57%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIOC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.7%)
PPL 67.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.8%)
PRL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.74%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TELE 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.3%)
UNITY 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.33%)
BR30 16,003 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,562 Decreased By -145.7 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,134 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea’s Yoon to push for stronger response to North Korea at ASEAN

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 12:00pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will push for a stronger response to North Korea’s missile and nuclear programmes at summit talks this week, arguing that the weapons pose an existential threat to the region, he told media.

Yoon will leave on Tuesday for an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia and later in the week he will travel to India for a meeting of G20 leaders.

“The Republic of Korea and ASEAN must join forces to respond decisively and cooperate closely on North Korea’s denuclearisation,” Yoon told Indonesia’s Kompas newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

“North Korea’s ever-increasing missile provocations and nuclear threats pose a direct and existential threat to ASEAN member states as well,” he said.

Yoon said South Korea and the 10-member ASEAN must enhance their cooperation “so the rules-based international order will be able to take firm root in the Indo-Pacific region”.

ASEAN members will be joined at their summit this week by leaders and senior officials of other countries including the United States, Japan, South Korea, China and Russia.

Yoon will also meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo, an official in Yoon’s office said.

Yoon told Kompas it was time to put relations between South Korea, Japan and China “back on track” but the official in his office said it was unlikely there would be time in Jakarta for a three-way meeting between those leaders but talks were expected later in the year.

With ASEAN and India accounting for 21% of South Korea’s exports, Yoon would promote exports in the nuclear, defence and infrastructure sectors during his trips to Indonesia and India, an official in Yoon’s office told a briefing last week.

India China Russia asean G20 summit President Yoon Suk yeol

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea’s Yoon to push for stronger response to North Korea at ASEAN

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills explore potential merger

IHC suspends Parvez Elahi’s detention, orders his release

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Oil prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Read more stories